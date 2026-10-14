Short hair? Try these elegant braided updos
What's the story
Braided updos are the perfect way to style short hair for formal occasions. They are not just stylish, but also practical, keeping hair in place all day long. These hairstyles can be customized to suit different hair types and personal styles, making them a versatile option for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their look. Here, we explore five braided updos that work perfectly with short hair.
#1
Classic French braid updo
The classic French braid updo is a timeless choice for formal events.
It involves weaving three sections of hair together from the nape of the neck, creating an elegant and sophisticated appearance.
This style works well with short hair by starting the braid closer to the scalp, ensuring that even shorter lengths are included in the intricate design.
The result is a polished look that complements various outfits.
#2
Twisted halo braid
The twisted halo braid is a romantic and ethereal option for those with short hair.
This style involves twisting two sections of hair around the head like a crown, securing them at the back with pins or clips.
It gives an illusion of longer locks while keeping everything neatly in place.
Perfect for weddings or evening galas, this updo adds a delicate touch to any ensemble.
#3
Fishtail braid bun
The fishtail braid bun is a modern take on traditional braiding techniques.
It involves creating a fishtail braid by taking small sections from either side and crossing them over each other until you reach the desired length.
Once completed, you can wrap it into a bun at the base or top of your head, depending on preference.
This style adds texture and interest, without compromising on elegance.
#4
Dutch braid chignon
A Dutch braid chignon gives a three-dimensional effect with its inverted braiding technique.
It gives volume and depth to the hair, which is especially useful for those with finer strands.
The braid is secured into a low chignon at the nape, or slightly higher up on the head. This creates a sophisticated silhouette, ideal for formal occasions.
#5
Waterfall braid updo
The waterfall braid updo is a visually stunning option that adds movement and flow to short hair.
It involves braiding sections of hair downwards, letting others cascade through the gaps, like a waterfall. This creates an illusion of length and fullness.
The style is secured with pins or clips, making it ideal for proms or other special events.