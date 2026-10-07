Your breakfast needs these nutritious nut-based spreads
What's the story
Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients that can do wonders for your brain health. They are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins that support cognitive function. Adding nut-based spreads to your breakfast can be an easy way to give your brain the nutrition it needs. Here are five nut-based breakfast spreads that can boost your brain health and keep you energized throughout the day.
Tip 1
Almond spread: A nutrient powerhouse
Almond spread is loaded with vitamin E, which is essential for protecting brain cells from oxidative stress.
It also has healthy fats that promote the growth of new neural connections.
Spreading almond butter on whole-grain toast, or mixing it into oatmeal, can make for a wholesome meal that supports cognitive function.
Tip 2
Walnut spread: Omega-3 rich choice
Walnuts are famous for their high omega-3 fatty acid content, which is important for brain health.
A walnut spread can be made by blending walnuts into a creamy consistency.
This spread can be added to smoothies, or used as a topping on pancakes, to reap the benefits of omega-3s.
Tip 3
Cashew spread: Creamy and nutritious
Cashews provide magnesium, which helps in improving memory and learning capabilities.
A cashew spread can be prepared by blending cashews with some water or plant-based milk until smooth.
This creamy delight goes well with fruits or can be used as a dip for whole-grain crackers.
Tip 4
Peanut butter: Classic brain booster
Peanut butter is a popular choice because of its rich protein content and healthy fats, which keep the brain functioning well.
It also has niacin, which protects against Alzheimer's disease.
Peanut butter can be easily added to breakfast by spreading it over banana slices or mixing it into yogurt.
Tip 5
Hazelnut spread: Antioxidant-rich option
Hazelnuts are loaded with antioxidants, including vitamin E, which protects the brain from free radicals.
A hazelnut spread makes for a delicious option when paired with whole-grain bread, or added to smoothies for an antioxidant boost.