Upgrade your cooking game with these 5 salts

Salt has been a staple in kitchens across the globe for centuries, elevating flavors and preserving food. While there are many varieties available today, some classic salts have stood the test of time, still being preferred by chefs and home cooks alike. These salts not only add taste but also bring unique textures and colors to dishes. Here are five classic salts that continue to be popular for their timeless appeal and culinary versatility.

#1 Sea salt: A natural choice Sea salt is harvested from evaporated seawater and is known for its coarse texture. Unlike table salt, which is heavily processed, sea salt retains trace minerals that can enhance its flavor profile. It is commonly used as a finishing salt due to its crunchy texture and subtle brininess. Sea salt can be sprinkled over salads, vegetables, or baked goods to add a burst of flavor without overpowering the dish.

#2 Himalayan pink salt: A mineral-rich option Himalayan pink salt comes from ancient sea beds in the Himalayas and is famous for its distinct pink hue. The color comes from the presence of iron oxide and other minerals in the salt crystals. Not only does it add flavor, but it also adds aesthetic appeal when used as a decorative element on plates or in salt grinders. Himalayan pink salt is available in various grain sizes, making it versatile for cooking or serving.

#3 Fleur de sel: The gourmet touch Fleur de sel is a hand-harvested sea salt from coastal regions with specific weather conditions. It forms delicate flakes on the surface of seawater ponds, making it rare and prized among chefs. With its moist texture and mild flavor, fleur de sel is often used as a finishing touch on gourmet dishes like desserts or roasted vegetables. Its light crunch enhances the overall experience without dominating other flavors.

#4 Maldon salt: The flaky favorite Maldon salt comes from England's Essex region and is famous for its large, flaky crystals. These are formed through traditional methods, passed down generations. The result is a unique pyramid shape, which dissolves quickly, releasing a clean, pure taste. This makes it ideal for seasoning at the table or during cooking. It provides a satisfying crunch, enhancing the dish's texture and flavor balance.