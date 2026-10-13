5 coriander-infused dishes from Africa
What's the story
Coriander, with its fragrant leaves and seeds, is a staple in many African cuisines. The herb's unique flavor profile enhances a number of dishes across the continent. From stews to salads, coriander is an essential ingredient that adds depth and aroma to traditional recipes. Here are five African dishes where coriander plays a pivotal role, showcasing the herb's versatility and cultural significance.
Dish 1
Moroccan tagine with coriander
Moroccan tagine is a slow-cooked stew named after the earthenware pot it's cooked in.
Coriander is commonly used in this dish to add flavor to vegetables and fruits like apricots or almonds.
The combination of spices like cumin and cinnamon, with coriander, makes for an aromatic meal that is both comforting and flavorful.
Dish 2
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot)
Misir wot is a spicy Ethiopian lentil stew that uses ground coriander to add to its rich flavor.
This dish is usually served with injera, a sourdough flatbread, which makes for an amazing combination with the spicy lentils.
The addition of coriander not only enhances the taste but also adds a fresh note to this hearty meal.
Dish 3
Nigerian jollof rice with coriander
Jollof rice is a beloved West African dish, famous for its vibrant color and rich flavors.
In Nigeria, coriander is often added to the recipe to enhance its taste. The herb goes well with tomatoes, onions, and peppers, creating a deliciously balanced meal.
Jollof rice is usually served at special occasions, making it a staple in Nigerian cuisine.
Dish 4
South African chakalaka
Chakalaka is a spicy vegetable relish from South Africa that pairs well with many dishes.
Coriander is one of the key ingredients that gives this relish its signature taste.
Usually served with bread or pap (a maize porridge), chakalaka provides a burst of flavors with every bite.
Dish 5
Egyptian falafel (ta'ameya) with coriander
While falafel is popular in many parts of the world, Egypt has its own version called ta'ameya, which uses fava beans instead of chickpeas as the base ingredient.
Fresh herbs like parsley and cilantro (coriander leaves) are key to making these crispy patties flavorful before frying them golden brown.
They are usually served in sandwiches or as part of mezze platters.