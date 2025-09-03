Crunchy lotus seeds: Recipes you'll love

Lotus seeds, or makhana, are a wonderful ingredient to experiment with. Not only are they crunchy but also rich in nutrients such as protein and fiber. These seeds can be a perfect companion for your diet if you're looking for healthy snack options or interesting meals. Here are five innovative recipes using crunchy lotus seeds, giving a nice twist to age-old dishes.

Dish 1 Spicy roasted lotus seeds Spicy roasted lotus seeds make for an excellent snack option. Roast the lotus seeds in a pan till they turn golden brown. Add some spices like chili powder, turmeric, and salt for flavor. Toss them well so that the spices coat the seeds evenly. This snack is not only tasty but also gives you a good source of energy and nutrition.

Dish 2 Lotus seed porridge Lotus seed porridge makes a comforting breakfast option that is also extremely easy to prepare. Just soak the lotus seeds overnight, and cook them with milk till they turn soft. Add sweeteners like honey or jaggery and cardamom powder for flavoring. This creamy and filling porridge makes for an ideal start to your day.

Dish 3 Makhana curry delight Makhana curry is another delicious main course dish that goes well with rice or bread. Roast the lotus seeds until crispy and keep aside. Prepare a curry base with tomatoes, onions, ginger-garlic paste, and spices like cumin and coriander powder. Add the roasted makhana into this and let the mixture simmer for a while before serving.

Dish 4 Sweet caramelized makhana treats Sweet caramelized makhana treats are just perfect for those with a sweet tooth but want something healthy too! Roast the lotus seeds first; then caramelize sugar in another pan before adding these roasted seeds into it along with some ghee or butter if desired—stir well so each seed gets coated nicely in caramel goodness!