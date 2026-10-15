Pesarattu: Give this South Indian pancake a tasty twist
What's the story
Pesarattu, a traditional breakfast dish from Andhra Pradesh, is a savory pancake made from green gram or moong dal. This protein-rich delicacy is a staple in many South Indian households. While the classic pesarattu is delicious on its own, there are several variations that add unique flavors and textures to this beloved dish. Here are five delicious variations of pesarattu pancakes that you can try for a delightful twist on the original recipe.
Spinach twist
Spinach and pesarattu fusion
Adding spinach to pesarattu not only enhances its nutritional value but also gives it a vibrant green color.
The iron and vitamins in spinach complement the protein content of moong dal, making it a healthy option for breakfast.
Simply blend fresh spinach leaves with soaked moong dal before making the batter.
This variation goes well with a tangy chutney or yogurt.
Spicy addition
Masala pesarattu delight
For those who like their food spicy, masala pesarattu is the way to go.
In this version, spices like cumin, coriander powder, and green chilies are added to the batter before cooking.
The spices lend an aromatic flavor profile that goes well with coconut chutney or pickle.
This variation is perfect for spice lovers who want an extra kick in their breakfast.
Flavorful combo
Onion and green chili pesarattu
Onion and green chili can be added to pesarattu batter for an extra layer of flavor.
The sweetness of onions balances the heat from green chilies, resulting in a well-balanced pancake that goes well with tomato chutney or sambar.
This variation is ideal for those who love bold flavors in their morning meal.
Nutritious filling
Vegetable stuffed pesarattu
Vegetable stuffed pesarattu takes nutrition up a notch by stuffing the pancakes with grated vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, or zucchini.
These veggies add texture and taste, while making your breakfast more wholesome with vitamins and minerals.
Served with mint chutney or curd, this variation makes for a filling meal option.
Cheesy indulgence
Cheese-filled pesarattu delight
For cheese lovers, cheese-filled pesarattu is an indulgent twist on the classic recipe.
Grated cheese like paneer or mozzarella is stuffed inside the pancake before folding it over while cooking on a low flame until melted inside.
This variation adds creaminess without overpowering other flavors present within each bite, making it perfect when paired alongside coriander chutney.