Bet you haven't tasted Swiss chard like this

A Swiss chard and mushroom tart makes for a delicious savory pie that is perfect for any occasion.

The earthy flavor of mushrooms goes perfectly with the slightly bitter taste of Swiss chard.

To make this tart, sauté some onions and garlic with sliced mushrooms until tender. Add chopped Swiss chard leaves and cook until wilted.

Fill a pre-made pastry shell with this mixture, and bake until golden brown.