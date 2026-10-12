Bet you haven't tasted Swiss chard like this
What's the story
Swiss chard is a versatile leafy green that can elevate any dish with its unique flavor and nutritional benefits. Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, Swiss chard is a great addition to your meals. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the versatility of this amazing vegetable. From savory pies to refreshing salads, these recipes will inspire you to include Swiss chard in your culinary repertoire.
Dish 1
Swiss chard and mushroom tart
A Swiss chard and mushroom tart makes for a delicious savory pie that is perfect for any occasion.
The earthy flavor of mushrooms goes perfectly with the slightly bitter taste of Swiss chard.
To make this tart, sauté some onions and garlic with sliced mushrooms until tender. Add chopped Swiss chard leaves and cook until wilted.
Fill a pre-made pastry shell with this mixture, and bake until golden brown.
Dish 2
Creamy Swiss chard soup
Creamy Swiss chard soup is an ideal comforting dish for chilly days.
Start by sautéing onions in olive oil until translucent. Add diced potatoes and vegetable broth, then simmer until the potatoes are tender.
Stir in chopped Swiss chard leaves and cook until soft.
Blend the soup until smooth for a creamy texture, then season with salt and pepper to taste.
Dish 3
Swiss chard stuffed bell peppers
Stuffed bell peppers with Swiss chard make for a colorful, nutritious meal.
Cook quinoa or rice as per package instructions.
Sauté onions with garlic before adding chopped Swiss chard leaves until they wilt slightly.
Mix this with the cooked grains, and season with herbs like thyme or oregano for added flavor before stuffing into halved bell peppers.
Dish 4
Fresh Swiss chard salad with citrus dressing
A fresh salad featuring raw Swiss chard is refreshing and nutritious.
Wash the leaves thoroughly and tear them into bite-sized pieces. Avoid chopping them too finely so they retain their texture.
Toss them with sliced oranges or grapefruit segments.
Drizzle with homemade citrus dressing made by mixing lemon juice and olive oil. Season lightly with salt and pepper to taste.
Dish 5
Sauteed Swiss chard with garlic
Sautéed Swiss chard with garlic is perhaps the simplest way to enjoy its natural flavors.
Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat, add minced garlic, and stir until fragrant.
Add washed and chopped Swiss chard leaves, cooking them just until they wilt.
Season with salt and pepper as desired.
This dish goes well as a side with any main course or can be enjoyed on its own.