Bored of plain appam? Try these tasty pairings
What's the story
A staple in many Indian households, appam is a delicious rice-based dish that can be had for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. With its soft center and crispy edges, appam is a versatile dish that can be paired with a variety of sides. Here are five must-try appam combinations that highlight the diversity of Indian cuisine. Each combination offers a unique taste experience, showcasing the adaptability of appam.
Dish 1
Appam with vegetable stew
Appam with vegetable stew is a classic combination in Kerala.
The stew is made with coconut milk and a mix of vegetables like carrots, beans, and potatoes.
The creamy texture of the stew perfectly complements the soft interior of the appam, making it a comforting meal.
This combination is not just delicious, but also nutritious, providing essential vitamins and minerals from the vegetables.
Dish 2
Appam with kadala curry
Kadala curry, a popular dish from Kerala, is made with black chickpeas cooked in a spicy coconut gravy.
The bold flavors of the curry go perfectly with the mild taste of appam.
This combination gives you protein from the chickpeas and carbohydrates from the rice flour in appam.
It's a filling meal that keeps you energized throughout the day.
Dish 3
Appam with coconut milk and sugar
For those who enjoy sweet treats, appam with coconut milk and sugar makes for an irresistible dessert option.
The sweetness of sugar mixed with rich coconut milk enhances the natural flavor of appams without overpowering them.
This simple, yet delightful, pairing can be enjoyed any time of day as an indulgent snack or dessert.
Dish 4
Appam with potato stew
Potato stew is another popular side dish that goes well with appams.
Made using potatoes cooked in spices like turmeric and cumin seeds, this stew offers a mild yet flavorful taste profile when paired with soft appams.
Together, they make for an easy-to-prepare meal that's both satisfying and delicious.
Dish 5
Appam with mixed vegetable curry
Mixed vegetable curry adds variety when paired with soft appams.
It contains an array of vegetables like peas, carrots, and bell peppers, cooked together in a spicy tomato-based sauce.
This combination gives you a balanced intake of nutrients from different vegetables and the comforting texture of soft, fluffy appams.