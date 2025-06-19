You'll love these butternut squash dishes!
What's the story
Butternut squash is a versatile ingredient that makes its way into many African dishes, providing a unique blend of flavors and textures.
Famous for its sweet, nutty taste, it pairs well with a variety of spices and ingredients used in African cuisine.
Here, we look at five delightful butternut squash dishes from different parts of the continent, and how this humble vegetable can be transformed into delicious meals.
Moroccan delight
Butternut squash tagine
A traditional Moroccan dish, butternut squash tagine combines the sweetness of the squash with aromatic spices like cinnamon and cumin.
Often cooked slowly in a clay pot called a tagine, this dish lets the flavors meld together beautifully.
The result is a rich and hearty meal that can be enjoyed on its own or served with couscous for added texture.
West African twist
Spicy butternut squash soup
In West Africa, spicy butternut squash soup is a hot favorite in winters.
The soup contains roasted butternut squash blended with ginger, garlic, and chili peppers for some extra kick.
The creamy consistency of the soup is complemented by the heat of the spices, making it both comforting and invigorating.
East African comfort
Butternut squash stew
East African cuisine tends to involve stews with seasonal vegetables such as butternut squash.
This particular version simmers chunks of squash with tomatoes, onions, and local spices such as turmeric and coriander.
The stew is usually served over rice or flatbread to soak up all the flavorful broth.
North African freshness
Roasted butternut squash salad
Roasted butternut squash salad gives a refreshing twist to traditional salads of North Africa.
Tossed with fresh greens like arugula or spinach, cubes of roasted squash are dressed with olive oil and lemon juice.
Topped with toasted seeds/nuts for crunchiness, this salad makes for a light yet satisfying meal.
Southern savory
Butternut squash curry
Southern Africa brings us butternut squash curry—an enticing savory dish that showcases local flavors through curry powder blends unique to each region's culinary traditions.
Cooked with vegetables such as potatoes or carrots in a coconut milk-based sauce, it makes for an aromatic experience.
It's just perfect when paired alongside steamed rice or bread rolls.