Give your desserts a floral twist with lavender
What's the story
Lavender, with its aromatic and calming properties, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate your culinary experience. From desserts to beverages, lavender adds a unique floral note that can transform ordinary dishes into extraordinary ones. Here are five delightful lavender-infused recipes that will not only tantalize your taste buds but also provide a soothing sensory experience. Each recipe highlights the distinct flavor of lavender differently, giving you a taste of this enchanting herb.
Dish 1
Lavender lemon shortbread cookies
Lavender lemon shortbread cookies are a perfect blend of citrusy zest and floral aroma.
To make these cookies, mix butter, sugar, flour, lemon zest, and dried lavender buds.
Roll the dough into small balls and flatten them slightly before baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius) for about 12 minutes.
The result is a buttery cookie with hints of lemon and lavender that goes perfectly with tea or coffee.
Dish 2
Lavender honey iced tea
Lavender honey iced tea is a refreshing drink for hot days.
Steep black tea bags with dried lavender buds in boiling water for five minutes.
Strain the mixture, and add honey while it's still warm to dissolve it completely.
Chill the tea in the refrigerator before serving over ice with lemon slices for added freshness.
Dish 3
Lavender-infused rice pudding
For a comforting dessert, try lavender-infused rice pudding.
Cook Arborio rice in milk until creamy. Stir in sugar and vanilla extract for sweetness.
Add dried lavender buds during the last few minutes of cooking to infuse their flavor into the pudding.
Serve warm or cold, topped with fresh berries or nuts for added texture.
Dish 4
Lavender blueberry smoothie bowl
A lavender blueberry smoothie bowl is both nutritious and visually appealing.
Blend blueberries, bananas, yogurt, honey, and a teaspoon of dried lavender buds until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with granola, sliced almonds, and edible flowers for an extra touch of elegance.
Dish 5
Lavender vanilla panna cotta
Lavender vanilla panna cotta is an elegant dessert ideal for special occasions.
Heat cream with sugar and vanilla extract until dissolved. Stir in gelatin as per package instructions.
Add dried lavender buds while cooling. Strain before pouring into molds.
Refrigerate until set. Serve chilled with fresh berries or mint leaves.