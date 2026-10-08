Give your desserts a floral twist with lavender

Lavender lemon shortbread cookies are a perfect blend of citrusy zest and floral aroma.

To make these cookies, mix butter, sugar, flour, lemon zest, and dried lavender buds.

Roll the dough into small balls and flatten them slightly before baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius) for about 12 minutes.

The result is a buttery cookie with hints of lemon and lavender that goes perfectly with tea or coffee.