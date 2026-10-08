Give your long hair a fresh look with these styles
What's the story
Long hair can be a blessing and a curse. While it gives you the freedom to style your hair in different ways, it can also be a pain to manage. However, with the right hairstyles, you can keep your long hair looking gorgeous without spending hours in front of the mirror. Here are five easy hairstyles that will keep your long hair healthy and beautiful.
Tip 1
Loose waves for effortless style
Loose waves are an easy way to add volume and texture to your long hair.
Use a curling iron or flat iron to create soft waves, starting from mid-lengths to ends.
This hairstyle works well for both casual outings and formal events, giving you an effortless yet chic look.
To keep the waves intact without making them stiff, use a light-hold hairspray.
Tip 2
Braided crown for an elegant look
A braided crown is an elegant hairstyle that keeps your hair off your face while looking sophisticated.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, then braid each side separately.
Once done, wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, and pin them in place with bobby pins.
This style is perfect for special occasions or when you want a touch of elegance every day.
Tip 3
High ponytail with volume
A high ponytail is a quick and easy way to manage long hair while adding some volume at the roots.
Gather all your hair at the top of your head and secure it with an elastic band.
For added fullness, tease the crown section before tying it up.
This classic style suits any occasion, from workouts to workdays.
Tip 4
Half-up bun for casual chic
The half-up bun is a trendy hairstyle that gives you the best of both worlds: half your hair up, and half down.
Just take a small section from the top of your head, twist it into a bun, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This casual, chic look is perfect for everyday wear or relaxed gatherings.
Tip 5
Sleek low bun for professional appeal
A sleek low bun oozes professionalism and is perfect for office wear or formal events.
Start by pulling all your hair back into a low ponytail at nape level.
Twist it tightly around itself into a bun shape. Secure using strong-hold pins, if necessary, ensuring no flyaways escape.
Finish off by applying serum along the lengths, smoothing any frizzies away.