Got natural curls? Try these pretty hairstyles
What's the story
Natural curls are beautiful, but they can be a bit tricky to style. However, with the right techniques, you can flaunt gorgeous hairstyles without spending hours in front of the mirror. Here are five easy hairstyles that will keep your curls looking fabulous all day long. These styles are not just quick to do, but also highlight the beauty of your natural texture.
Tip 1
Pineapple method for volume
The pineapple method is a great way to preserve volume and prevent frizz while you sleep.
Simply gather your hair at the top of your head and secure it loosely with a scrunchie or soft band.
This keeps curls intact overnight and gives you a bouncy look in the morning.
It's perfect for those with longer curls who want to maintain height and fullness.
Tip 2
Twist-out technique
A twist out is an amazing way to define your natural curl pattern.
Start by dampening your hair with water or leave-in conditioner, then section it into small parts.
Twist each section tightly from root to tip, and let them dry completely before unraveling them for defined, spiral-like curls.
This technique gives you a defined yet soft look.
Tip 3
Half-up curly bun
The half-up curly bun is an effortless style that works for any occasion.
Just take the top half of your hair and tie it into a high bun or ponytail, leaving the rest down.
This style gives you an elegant look while keeping your curls under control.
It's ideal for those who want to keep their hair out of their face but still flaunt their natural texture.
Tip 4
Braided crown hairstyle
Creating a braided crown is an elegant way to style curly hair without heat damage.
Start by parting your hair down the middle and braiding each side from front to back.
Once both braids are done, wrap them around the crown of your head like a tiara, and secure with bobby pins or clips.
This style is perfect for special occasions or when you want an extra touch of sophistication.
Tip 5
Headband method for curls
The headband method is an easy way to get beautiful waves overnight without any heat tools involved.
Just place a stretchy headband over damp hair at the start of the day, tucking sections of hair around it as you go along.
Leave it on overnight before removing it in the morning for soft waves that last all day long.