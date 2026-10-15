How to style natural hair without bobby pins
What's the story
African hair is beautiful and versatile, but can be difficult to style without the right tools. However, there are plenty of pin-free hairstyles that celebrate its natural texture and beauty. These styles are not just easy to do, but also protect your hair from damage. Whether you want a casual look or something more elegant, these pin-free options have you covered.
Natural volume
The classic Afro
The classic afro is a timeless hairstyle that celebrates the natural volume and texture of African hair.
To achieve this look, simply use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to gently detangle your hair while it is damp.
Once your hair is evenly distributed, allow it to air dry for maximum volume.
This style requires no pins or clips, making it easy to maintain and perfect for everyday wear.
Elegant simplicity
Twisted Crown
The twisted crown is an elegant, yet simple hairstyle ideal for special occasions or everyday elegance.
Start by parting your hair down the middle and sectioning off two front portions.
Twist each section away from your face and secure them at the back with an elastic band.
This style keeps your hair neatly in place, without any pins, while giving you a sophisticated look.
Cultural flair
Bantu knots
Bantu knots are a traditional African hairstyle that is both stylish and practical.
To create them, section your damp hair into small parts and twist each section tightly before wrapping it around itself to form small buns close to the scalp.
Secure each knot with a small rubber band if needed, but they usually hold well on their own without additional tools.
Versatile styling
Flat twists updo
Flat twists offer versatility in styling while keeping the hair neatly tucked away from the face.
Start by parting damp hair into two sections along the desired line, straight or zigzag.
Twist each section flat against the scalp until reaching nape level, then gather all twists into a ponytail or bun at the back of the head, securing loosely with an elastic band if necessary.
Effortless charm
Loose braids
Loose braids provide an effortless charm, ideal for casual outings or relaxed days at home.
Divide slightly dampened locks into three equal parts and braid them loosely from the top downwards, leaving the ends free.
Tie them off with a soft scrunchie to avoid pulling on delicate strands.
This method ensures comfort and style without using pins or clips.