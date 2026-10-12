Windy day? Try these stylish headscarf hairstyles
What's the story
Windy weather can be a challenge when it comes to keeping your hairstyle intact. A headscarf is a versatile accessory that not only keeps your hair in place but also adds a touch of style to your look. Here are five easy hairstyles using headscarves that are perfect for windy days. Each style is simple enough to do quickly, yet chic enough to wear on any occasion.
Turban twist
Classic turban style
The classic turban style is a go-to for windy days.
Just fold the scarf into a long band and wrap it around your head, crossing the ends at the forehead, and twisting them back towards the nape of your neck.
This style keeps all hair tucked away and gives an elegant look. It's perfect for those who want full head coverage while looking stylish.
Bun wrap
Low bun with scarf
For a low bun with a twist, tie a scarf around your bun for added flair.
Start by tying your hair into a low bun at the nape of your neck.
Then, take one end of the scarf and tie it around the base of the bun, wrapping it securely.
This not only keeps your hair secure but also adds color and pattern to your outfit.
Half knot
Half-up scarf knot
The half-up scarf knot is ideal for those who want some hair down but need extra security from wind.
Take two sections from either side of your head and tie them together with a scarf at the back or top of your head, depending on preference.
This keeps flyaways at bay while giving you an effortless look.
Braided band
Braided headband style
Create a braided headband effect by weaving sections of hair with a scarf as you go along.
Start by parting your hair down the middle or side, depending on preference.
Then take small sections from each side, and braid them together with pieces of scarf interwoven throughout until reaching desired length or fullness.
Pony wrap
Scarf ponytail holder
Use a scarf as an innovative ponytail holder by tying it around an existing ponytail.
Gather your hair into a high, mid, or low ponytail, depending on your preference.
Secure it with one end of the patterned piece. Wrap the piece around your hair several times until it feels comfortably tight.
Finish off by tying a knot, bow, or whatever you prefer.