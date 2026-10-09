5 quick hair updos for busy days
What's the story
If you are short on time but want to look your best, quick updos can be a lifesaver. These hairstyles are not just easy to do but also classy enough to wear at work or any other occasion. With a few minutes and some basic tools, you can have a neat and stylish look. Here are five easy updos that take less than five minutes to do.
Tip 1
The classic bun
The classic bun is a go-to hairstyle for many.
To achieve this look, simply gather all your hair into a ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail around its base until it forms a tight coil, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This elegant style keeps hair off your face and is perfect for any occasion.
Tip 2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is perfect for those who love a relaxed vibe.
Start by pulling your hair into a high ponytail on top of your head.
Twist the ponytail loosely, and wrap it around the base, allowing some strands to fall out intentionally for that effortless look.
Secure with pins or an elastic band, and you're good to go!
Tip 3
Sleek low ponytail
For those who prefer simplicity, the sleek low ponytail is ideal.
Brush your hair back, and tie it into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck using an elastic band.
For added polish, use a little gel or serum to smooth down any flyaways.
This hairstyle is both professional and chic.
Tip 4
Half-up twist
The half-up twist gives you the best of both worlds by keeping some hair down while securing part of it away from your face.
Take two sections from either side of your head near the temples, and twist them towards each other at the back before tying them together with an elastic band or clip.
Tip 5
Braided crown
The braided crown gives you an elegant look without spending hours on styling tools.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, and braid each side separately until you reach behind each ear.
Cross one braid over the other across the top of your head, pinning them securely in place with bobby pins along the way.