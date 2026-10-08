Keep your phone charged for longer with these tips
What's the story
Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, but their battery life can be a concern. However, by adopting some eco-friendly habits, you can extend the life of your smartphone's battery. These practices not only help in conserving energy but also contribute to a sustainable environment. Here are five practical ways to keep your smartphone's battery healthy and reduce its environmental impact.
Tip 1
Adjust screen brightness settings
One of the easiest ways to save battery is to adjust your screen brightness. Keeping it at a lower level or using adaptive brightness can save a lot of power.
Most smartphones come with an automatic brightness feature that adjusts according to the ambient light, which can help save battery life.
Tip 2
Limit background app activity
Background apps consume a lot of power by refreshing data and sending notifications.
Limiting background activity by closing unnecessary apps, or using the battery saver mode, can drastically improve battery performance.
This not only saves energy but also makes sure that the apps you actually use work smoothly.
Tip 3
Use Dark Mode when possible
Using dark mode on your smartphone can save battery life, especially on OLED screens where pixels are turned off when displaying black.
This mode reduces the amount of light emitted from the screen, resulting in lower power consumption.
Switching to dark mode for compatible apps and system settings can be an easy way to extend battery life.
Tip 4
Disable unnecessary features
Features like Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi, when left on unnecessarily, can drain your smartphone's battery quickly.
Turning them off when not in use, or using Airplane mode in low-connectivity areas, can help conserve energy.
This way, you only use these features when absolutely necessary, prolonging your battery's lifespan.
Tip 5
Update software regularly
Regular software updates are crucial, as they often come with improvements in energy efficiency and performance optimization.
Keeping your smartphone updated ensures it runs on the latest version of the operating system, which may include fixes for bugs that affect battery usage.
This simple step can help keep your device running smoothly and efficiently.