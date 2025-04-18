Add these herbs to your meals for more health benefits
What's the story
Herbs are an indispensable part of vegetarian cooking. They are a natural way to add flavor and depth to any dish.
With just a few herbs, you can make even the simplest of ingredients taste like a million bucks without any complex techniques or expensive ingredients.
Here are five must-have herbs to take your vegetarian meals up a notch.
Flavor booster
Basil: A versatile favorite
Basil is another popular herb with a sweet and slightly peppery flavor.
It is a great accompaniment for tomatoes, which makes it an ideal choice for pasta sauces and salads.
Fresh basil leaves can be torn and added to dishes right before serving to maintain their delicate flavor.
Basil also features heavily in pesto, where it is blended with olive oil, garlic, nuts, and cheese.
Aromatic addition
Cilantro: Freshness in every bite
Cilantro gives a fresh, citrusy flavor that adds zing to any dish. It is widely used across Asian and Latin American cuisines.
The leaves can be added at the end of cooking or as a garnish to preserve their fresh taste.
Cilantro goes well with salsas, curries, soups, and salads. Its unique aroma makes it a great option for elevating the overall sensory experience of vegetarian dishes.
Robust flavoring
Rosemary: Earthy depths
Rosemary has a strong pine-like aroma with hints of lemon and mint. It is perfect for roasting vegetables or infusing oils because of its robust nature.
A few sprigs of rosemary can be added during cooking to impart an earthy depth to stews or roasted potatoes.
Its woody stems make it easy to remove after cooking, if you'd like, while leaving behind its signature flavor.
Herbaceous note
Thyme: Subtle complexity
Thyme brings in subtle complexity with its earthy, yet slightly minty taste.
It blends perfectly into soups, stews, casseroles, and vegetable dishes without overpowering any other flavors involved in the meal preparation process itself.
Thyme's small leaves release more flavor when crushed lightly before use.
This way, you can ensure maximum impact on your culinary creations every time you cook.
Garnish essential
Parsley: Bright finishing touch
Parsley brightens things up, both visually (thanks to its vibrant green color) and taste-wise (thanks to its mild pepperiness and slight bitterness). This makes it a perfect balance for richer elements in recipes.
Chopped parsley doesn't just act as a garnish but also makes vinaigrettes, dressings, dips and spreads more appetizing.
It does so, largely, because its presence alone is enough sometimes, even without seasoning required whatsoever.