Shin strength: Try these exercises

Shin splints are a common problem among runners and athletes, causing pain along the shinbone. Preventing them is essential to keep up an active lifestyle without breaks. Adding certain exercises to your routine can fortify the muscles surrounding the shins, increase flexibility and prevent injury. Here are five simple exercises that can help prevent shin splints by working on important muscle groups and improving overall leg stability.

Strengthening shins Toe raises Toe raises are simple yet effective in strengthening the muscles at the front of your lower legs. Stand with feet hip-width apart and slowly lift your toes off the ground while keeping heels planted. Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down. Repeat this exercise 10 to 15 times for optimal results. Regular practice can enhance muscle endurance and support better shock absorption during activities like running or jumping.

Flexibility boost Calf stretch A calf stretch is ideal to keep your lower legs flexible, which is important to prevent shin splints. For the stretch, stand facing a wall with one foot forward and one back, with both heels on the ground. Lean towards the wall till you feel a gentle stretch in the calf muscle of the back leg. Hold for 20-30 seconds before switching sides.

Mobility enhancement Ankle circles Ankle circles enhance mobility around your ankle joints, thus putting less stress on your shins during workouts. Either while sitting or standing comfortably, extend one of your legs out in front of you. Rotate your ankle clockwise 10 times, then switch to counterclockwise rotations another 10 times before switching legs. This exercise promotes better circulation and joint health.