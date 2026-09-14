Pair ginger with these foods for a healthier gut
What's the story
Ginger has been a go-to remedy for centuries, particularly for digestion. Its natural compounds can help ease nausea and bloating, making it a popular choice for digestive health. Pairing ginger with certain foods can make its benefits even more effective. Here are five foods that complement ginger perfectly, enhancing its digestion-boosting properties, and making your meals tastier and healthier.
Tip 1
Lemon: A zesty boost
Lemon adds a zesty flavor to ginger, while also providing vitamin C.
The acidity of lemon juice can help stimulate the production of digestive juices, which may aid in breaking down food more efficiently.
Together, they create a refreshing combination that may help alleviate symptoms of indigestion, and promote overall digestive health.
Tip 2
Honey: Natural sweetness
Honey is another natural sweetener that goes well with ginger. It not only adds sweetness but also has antibacterial properties that can help soothe the stomach lining.
Honey and ginger together make a soothing drink that may help calm an upset stomach and improve digestion.
Tip 3
Turmeric: Golden spice synergy
Turmeric is another spice that goes well with ginger. It has curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties.
When combined with ginger, turmeric may help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract, and promote gut health.
This duo can be added to teas or meals for an extra health boost.
Tip 4
Mint: Fresh flavor enhancement
Mint has a cooling effect and is known for its calming properties on the digestive system.
When paired with ginger, mint can help relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, which may relieve symptoms of bloating or gas.
The combination of mint and ginger makes for a refreshing tea or garnish for various dishes.
Tip 5
Cinnamon: Warm spice addition
Cinnamon adds warmth and depth to dishes when paired with ginger.
It has compounds that may help regulate blood sugar levels, which indirectly supports digestion by preventing spikes in hunger or cravings after meals.
Together, these spices create comforting flavors, ideal for warming soups or baked goods.