Try these fuss-free hairstyles for windy weather
What's the story
If you live by the coast, you know how windy it can get. The constant breeze can be a challenge for your hair, making it difficult to keep a neat look. But with the right hairstyles, you can keep your hair looking stylish and manageable, even on the windiest of days. Here are five practical hairstyles that work best for coastal living.
Tip 1
Braided crown for windy days
A braided crown is perfect for windy weather, as it keeps hair securely in place.
By braiding sections of hair around your head and pinning them down, you create a beautiful, elegant look.
This style not only keeps hair out of your face, but also minimizes tangling caused by wind.
Use strong bobby pins or hair ties to ensure everything stays put.
Tip 2
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek low ponytail is another easy, yet effective, hairstyle for coastal winds.
By pulling your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, you keep it smooth and controlled.
Using a serum or gel can help reduce flyaways caused by humidity and wind exposure.
This style works well for both casual and formal occasions.
Tip 3
Messy bun with headband
A messy bun with a headband is perfect for those breezy beach days when you want an effortless look.
Just twist your hair into a loose bun at the top or back of your head, and secure it with an elastic band or scrunchie.
A headband can keep any loose strands in check while adding an extra layer of style.
Tip 4
Half-up twisted style
The half-up twisted style is a perfect mix of elegance and practicality.
For this, twist two sections from either side of your head, and pin them at the back with decorative clips or pins.
This style keeps the hair away from your face while letting you enjoy some of its natural flow.
Tip 5
Side braid with scarf accent
A side braid with a scarf accent is ideal for adding a little flair while keeping hair manageable in windy conditions.
Just gather all your hair to one side and braid it down the length, adding a colorful scarf into the mix as you go along.
This not only keeps everything neatly tied together, but also adds a pop of color to your look.