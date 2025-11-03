5 health benefits of jaggery

A staple in many kitchens, jaggery is a traditional sweetener made from unrefined sugarcane or palm sap. Unlike refined sugar, jaggery retains essential nutrients and minerals, making it a healthier alternative. It is widely used in various cuisines for its unique flavor and health benefits. Here are five health benefits of including jaggery in your diet.

#1 Boosts immunity Jaggery is loaded with antioxidants and minerals such as zinc and selenium, which help boost the immune system. These nutrients help fight off infections by neutralizing free radicals in the body. Having jaggery regularly can improve your body's ability to ward off common illnesses like colds and flu.

#2 Aids digestion Jaggery is known to stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes, which can help improve digestion. It also helps in cleansing the intestines by flushing out toxins from the body. Having a small piece of jaggery after meals can aid digestion and prevent problems like bloating and constipation.

#3 Provides energy Unlike refined sugars that give a quick burst of energy followed by a crash, jaggery provides a steady release of energy. It is rich in carbohydrates that are slowly absorbed by the body, giving you sustained energy levels throughout the day. This makes it an excellent choice for those needing an energy boost without the sudden spike in blood sugar.

#4 Supports respiratory health Jaggery has been traditionally used as a remedy for respiratory problems like asthma and bronchitis. It works as an expectorant, helping clear mucus from the respiratory tract and relieving congestion. Adding jaggery to warm water or herbal teas can soothe respiratory discomforts.