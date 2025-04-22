You can make these healthy soups with kitchen scraps
Making healthy soups from kitchen scraps is a great way to reduce waste and utilize your groceries to the fullest.
With vegetable peels, stems, and other leftovers, you can make nutritious meals that are cost-effective and eco-friendly.
Not only do these soups help in cutting down food waste, but they also give you a tasty way to relish a range of flavors without spending extra on ingredients.
Peel broth
Vegetable peel broth
Vegetable peel broth is an easy yet efficient way to use up leftover peels of carrots, potatoes, and onions.
Just boil them with water, add some herbs like thyme or rosemary for taste, and let it simmer for some 30 minutes.
Strain the liquid to have a nutrient-rich broth that you can use as a base for different soups or enjoy on your own.
Herb stems
Herb stem soup
Herb stems tend to be thrown away even though they are full of flavor.
Use stems from parsley, coriander, or basil by boiling them with water and adding some vegetables like celery or carrots.
This results in a fragrant soup which can be seasoned with salt and pepper as per your taste.
The herb stem soup is light yet flavorful making it ideal for any season.
Greens soup
Leftover greens soup
Leftover greens like spinach or kale can easily be converted into a hearty soup.
Just saute them with some garlic and onions and add vegetable stock. Blend the mixture until smooth for a cream texture (without any cream).
This way, you'll end up eating all the nutrients these greens have to offer while relishing their rich taste in every spoonful.
Root ends stew
Root vegetable ends stew
Root vegetable ends, like those of carrots or parsnips, can go into making a hearty stew.
Chop these ends into small pieces, along with any other vegetables lying around- potatoes, turnips, etc.
Cook them in water with a dash of bay leaves and peppercorns, until tender.
This stew is filling and repurposes parts you usually ignore while preparing meals.
Corn cobs
Corn cob chowder
Corn cobs left behind after removing kernels still retain plenty of flavor, perfect for chowder-making.
Simply simmer the cobs in water along with diced potatoes until soft; then remove the cobs before blending half of the mixture for thickness, leaving some chunks intact if desired texture-wise.
Add milk alternatives if a preferred creamy consistency is desired, without dairy products involved at all times possible here too.