Start your day with these easy gram flour recipes
What's the story
Gram flour, or besan, is a versatile ingredient that features in many quick breakfast recipes. Rich in protein and fiber, besan makes for a healthy start to the day. These recipes are not just easy to make, but also delicious, making them ideal for those busy mornings. Here are some quick breakfast ideas using gram flour that will keep you energized all morning.
Dish 1
Besan pancakes with vegetables
Besan pancakes are a simple, yet nutritious, option for breakfast.
To make these, mix gram flour with water to form a smooth batter. Add chopped vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers for extra flavor and nutrition.
Cook on a nonstick pan until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes can be served with yogurt or chutney for added taste.
Dish 2
Spicy besan chilla
For those who love a little spice in their morning meal, spicy besan chilla is an ideal pick.
Simply mix gram flour with water, spices like cumin powder and red chili powder, and finely chopped green chilies and coriander leaves.
Pour the batter onto a hot griddle, and cook until crisp from both sides.
This dish offers a kick to your breakfast routine.
Dish 3
Besan upma
Besan upma is an interesting twist on the traditional South Indian upma.
Roast gram flour lightly before adding water to make a thick paste.
In another pan, saute mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped vegetables of your choice.
Combine the two mixtures and cook until everything is well-blended and cooked through.
This hearty dish is filling and flavorful.
Dish 4
Gram flour porridge
Gram flour porridge is another easy-to-make breakfast option that requires minimal ingredients.
Just whisk together gram flour with milk or water until smooth, then cook over low heat until it thickens into a creamy consistency.
Sweeten with jaggery or honey, if desired, before serving warm with nuts or dried fruits sprinkled on top for added texture and flavor.