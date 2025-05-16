Do these easy stretches for better flexibility
What's the story
Dynamic stretches are the best way to improve fitness flexibility in no time.
Unlike static stretches, dynamic ones are performed while moving and prepare the body for exercise by increasing blood flow and warming muscles.
They can be done in as little as five minutes making them perfect for people with hectic schedules who want to stay flexible or improve it.
Here are some easy yet effective dynamic stretches to add to your routine.
Shoulder mobility
Arm circles for shoulder mobility
Arm circles are also a great way to increase shoulder mobility and warm up the upper body.
Simply stand with feet shoulder-width apart, extend arms out to the sides at shoulder height, and make small circles forward for about 30 seconds.
Gradually increase the size of the circles before reversing direction.
This exercise loosens up tight shoulders and improves range of motion.
Hip flexibility
Leg swings for hip flexibility
Leg swings target hip flexibility and help activate lower body muscles.
Stand next to a wall or sturdy object for support, swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner for about thirty seconds per leg.
Keep movements smooth without forcing any stretch beyond comfort levels.
This exercise is beneficial before activities like running or cycling.
Core activation
Torso twists for core activation
Torso twists are great for engaging core muscles while also enhancing spinal mobility.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, place hands on hips or extend arms out at shoulder height, then twist gently from side to side while keeping hips stable.
Do this continuously for about one minute to activate core muscles effectively.
Cardiovascular warm-up
High knees for cardiovascular warm-up
High knees are a great cardiovascular warm-up and dynamic stretch for your lower body, especially the quadriceps and calves.
The workout slightly elevates your heart rate (within safe limits). Each session lasts for about one minute and regular practice can improve your fitness levels.
It can be practiced daily, depending on your circumstances and goals.