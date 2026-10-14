Try these easy half-tie hairstyles for work
What's the story
Half-tie hairstyles are a quick and easy way to look professional and put together for work video calls. They take less than five minutes to style, making them perfect for those who are always on the go. These hairstyles give you a polished look without spending too much time on your hair. Here are some easy half-tie hairstyles that can be done in five minutes or less.
Tip 1
Classic half ponytail
The classic half ponytail is a timeless look that works for any occasion.
Simply gather the top half of your hair and secure it with a hair tie or clip.
This style keeps your hair out of your face while giving you a neat appearance.
It's perfect for those who want simplicity and elegance in one go.
Tip 2
Twisted half updo
For a little more flair, try the twisted half updo.
Take two sections from either side of your head and twist them towards the back, securing them together with a clip or band.
This style adds texture and interest without requiring much effort or time.
Tip 3
Braided half crown
The braided half crown is an elegant choice for work calls.
Braid small sections from each side of your head, and pin them at the back, leaving the rest of your hair down.
This hairstyle gives you a sophisticated look while keeping things practical.
Tip 4
Sleek half top knot
The sleek half top knot is ideal for those who prefer modern styles.
Pull back the top section of your hair into a high ponytail, and twist it into a bun on top of your head.
Secure it with pins or an elastic band, leaving the bottom half smooth and sleek.
Tip 5
Half twisted bun
The half-twisted bun is a perfect combination of elegance and simplicity.
Twist two sections of hair from either side toward the back, and then wrap them around each other into a low bun.
Secure with bobby pins to keep everything in place during video calls.