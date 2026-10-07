How to make this sesame honey toast
What's the story
Sesame honey toast is a quick breakfast that marries the nutty flavor of sesame with the sweetness of honey. It takes only fve minutes to prepare, making it the perfect option for those on the go. This simple yet delicious recipe gives you a crunchy texture and a delightful taste, making it an ideal start to your day. Here's how you can easily whip up this tasty toast.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare sesame honey toast, you need bread slices, sesame seeds, honey, and butter or margarine.
Choose whole grain or multigrain bread for added nutrition.
The sesame seeds add crunch and flavor, while honey lends natural sweetness.
Butter or margarine helps in browning the toast, and adds richness to the dish.
Base preparation
Prepare the toast base
Start by spreading a thin layer of butter or margarine on one side of each bread slice. This will help in even browning when you toast them.
Place the slices buttered side down on a hot skillet or griddle over medium heat.
Cook until golden brown, about two minutes per side.
Sesame addition
Add sesame seeds
Once both sides of the bread are nicely browned, it is time to add sesame seeds.
Sprinkle a generous amount of sesame seeds evenly over one side of each slice while they are still on the skillet.
Press down gently with a spatula so that they stick well to the surface.
Honey drizzle
Drizzle with honey
After adding sesame seeds, remove from heat and place them on a plate with the seed side facing up.
Drizzle honey generously over each slice so that it seeps into every crevice of the toasted bread, and enhances its flavor profile.
The warm toast will allow the honey to spread evenly across its surface.
Serving suggestion
Serve immediately
Serve your sesame honey toast hot for maximum enjoyment, as flavors are best experienced fresh out of preparation stage itself.
You can pair it with fresh fruits like bananas or berries, if desired, but it's optional since this dish is already delicious enough on its own without any accompaniments needed whatsoever!