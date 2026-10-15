Keep your hair in place with these monsoon hairstyles
What's the story
Monsoon brings humidity and unpredictable weather, which can be a challenge for maintaining hairstyles. However, hairbands provide a simple yet stylish solution to keep hair in place during this season. They are versatile, available in different styles, and can be used to create various looks suitable for different occasions. Here are five practical hairstyles using hairbands that can help you navigate the monsoon with ease and elegance.
Tip 1
Classic ponytail with a twist
A classic ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for many, but adding a hairband can take it up a notch.
Simply tie your hair into a high or low ponytail, and wrap a section of hair around the elastic band to conceal it.
This trick not only makes your ponytail look polished, but also prevents it from getting frizzy due to humidity.
Tip 2
Braided headband style
For those who love braids, a braided headband is an excellent option.
Part your hair in the middle, and braid two sections from either side of your head.
Pin them across the top like a headband using bobby pins or small clips.
This style keeps hair off your face while looking chic and sophisticated.
Tip 3
Half-up twist with band
The half-up twist with a hairband is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down while securing part of it away from their face.
Take two sections from either side of your head, twist them towards the back, and secure them together with a decorative band or clip.
This way, you get both style and practicality during the monsoon.
Tip 4
Sleek low bun with band
A sleek low bun, secured by a stylish hairband, is ideal for formal occasions or professional settings during monsoon months.
Gather all your hair at the nape of your neck, twist it into a bun shape, and secure it tightly using an elastic band or scrunchie designed not to slip easily, even when exposed to moisture.
Tip 5
Messy top knot secured by bands
A messy top knot secured by multiple bands is a quick fix when you are short on time but still want to look put together in rainy weather conditions.
Pull all your hair up into a high knot atop your head, letting some strands fall naturally around your face, if desired.
Secure everything tightly with multiple bands, if needed, ensuring no loose ends escape under pressure from raindrops falling unexpectedly overhead.