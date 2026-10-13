Growing roses? Pair them with these plants
What's the story
Companion planting is a great way to boost the growth and health of your rose garden. By planting certain plants together, you can keep pests at bay, improve soil quality, and promote overall plant well-being. Here are five plants that go well with roses, each offering unique benefits to keep your garden thriving. These companions not only beautify your space but also contribute to the health of your roses.
Pest control
Marigolds: Natural pest deterrent
Marigolds are famous for their pest-repelling properties. Their scent keeps aphids and nematodes at bay, which can damage rose plants.
By planting marigolds near roses, you can keep these pests at bay without the use of chemicals.
This natural pest control method helps keep the ecosystem of your garden intact while promoting rose growth.
Beneficial insects
Lavender: Attracts beneficial insects
Lavender is not just a fragrant addition to any garden, but also attracts beneficial insects like bees and butterflies.
These pollinators are essential for the overall health of your garden.
Additionally, lavender's presence can also keep harmful pests away from roses, making it a perfect companion plant.
Soil enhancement
Chives: Improves soil health
Chives are known to improve soil health by adding nutrients like nitrogen when they decompose.
This nutrient boost helps roses grow better by improving the soil quality they grow in.
Plus, chives also keep certain pests away with their strong aroma, making them a great addition to any rose garden.
Growth support
Catmint: Enhances rose growth
Catmint is known to enhance rose growth by providing shade and moisture retention around their roots.
This plant also attracts pollinators, which help in the flowering process of roses.
By adding catmint to your garden, you can have healthier rose plants that bloom beautifully.
Trap crop
Nasturtiums: Trap crop benefits
Nasturtiums serve as trap crops by luring aphids away from roses with their vibrant flowers.
By attracting these pests away from more delicate plants, like roses, nasturtiums protect them effectively without harming other wildlife in the area.
This makes nasturtiums an excellent choice for any rose gardener looking for natural protection methods.