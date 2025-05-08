5 dishes that celebrate fresh basil
What's the story
Fresh basil is a versatile herb that can add a zing to many dishes. Its aromatic leaves are just perfect for giving a burst of freshness to different recipes.
From enhancing the taste of a pasta dish to making a refreshing salad, basil can be your go-to ingredient.
Try these five must-try recipes to relish the delightful taste of fresh basil. Each one is unique!
Simple salad
Classic Caprese salad
A classic Caprese salad is the easiest way to enjoy fresh basil.
Slice up ripe tomatoes and mozzarella cheese and layer them with whole basil leaves.
Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for some added flavor.
This simple yet delicious salad highlights the freshness of basil and can be paired with any meal.
Flavorful pasta
Basil pesto pasta
Basil pesto pasta is a no-fuss dish that hits all the right notes of the herb's bright flavor.
Blend fresh basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil until smooth to prepare pesto sauce.
Toss it with cooked pasta for a delicious meal that can be prepared in a matter of minutes.
Comforting soup
Tomato basil soup
Tomato basil soup is the epitome of comfort food and super easy to make.
Cook chopped tomatoes with onions and garlic until soft and blend it into a smooth puree.
Add fresh basil leaves while cooking it for an aromatic touch that elevates the soup's rich flavor.
Refreshing drink
Basil lemonade
Basil lemonade is a refreshing twist on the classic lemonade.
Simply muddle fresh basil leaves in lemon juice. After muddling, add water and sugar to taste (make sure the sugar dissolves completely).
This concoction, when served chilled over ice, becomes an invigorating drink.
It's perfect for hot days, giving a unique blend of flavors that refreshes and delights the palate.
Savory stir-fry
Thai basil stir-fry
Thai basil stir-fry mixes savory flavors with fragrant herbs such as Thai holy or sweet basils, and vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli, stir-fried quickly on high heat with soy sauce-based seasoning.
How easy is it to create delightful Asian-inspired cuisine at home easily without much fuss!