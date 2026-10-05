These China tourist spots may not be worth the hype
What's the story
China, with its rich history and diverse landscapes, attracts millions of tourists every year. However, not all destinations are worth the hype. Some places may not offer the unique experiences that travelers expect. Here are five overrated tourist spots in China that might disappoint those seeking authentic cultural or natural experiences. By knowing these spots, travelers can make better choices and explore less crowded, equally fascinating alternatives.
#1
The Great Wall's crowded sections
While the Great Wall of China is a marvel, some sections are always crowded with tourists.
Places like Badaling are often packed with people, making it hard to enjoy the view or capture a good photo.
For those looking for a more peaceful experience, consider visiting less touristy sections, like Jinshanling or Simatai.
These areas offer stunning views without the throngs of tourists.
#2
Terracotta Army's high entry fees
The Terracotta Army in Xi'an is famous for its historical significance but comes with high entry fees and long lines.
While it is an incredible archaeological site, many visitors feel that the cost does not match up with what they get to see.
If you are on a budget, you can explore other historical sites in Xi'an or visit local museums that offer similar insights at a lower price.
#3
Li River cruises's inflated prices
Li River cruises from Guilin to Yangshuo are often marketed as must-do experiences, but they come with inflated prices during peak seasons.
The scenic route is beautiful, but many find the same views can be enjoyed by cycling along the riverbanks, or taking local ferries at a fraction of the cost.
#4
Zhangjiajie National Forest Park's long waits
Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, famous for its towering sandstone pillars, draws huge crowds, resulting in long waits for cable cars and shuttles.
Although the park's scenery is breathtaking, the experience can be marred by the wait times.
For a more enjoyable visit, consider going during the off-peak season, or visiting less popular, but equally stunning, national parks in China.
#5
Forbidden City's overwhelming size
The Forbidden City in Beijing is a massive complex, but its size can be overwhelming for many visitors.
While it is historically significant, some find wandering through its halls tedious without guided tours or audio guides to provide context about each area within this imperial palace complex.