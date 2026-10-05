Denmark's overrated tourist spots you can skip
What's the story
Denmark, with its rich history and vibrant culture, attracts millions of tourists every year. However, not all attractions live up to the hype. Some places are often crowded and expensive, leaving visitors underwhelmed. This article highlights five such overrated tourist spots in Denmark that you might want to skip on your next visit. By avoiding these places, you can focus on more authentic experiences that truly capture the essence of Danish culture.
#1
Tivoli Gardens: A costly affair
Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen is often touted as a must-visit destination.
While it has a historic charm and beautiful gardens, the entry fee can be steep.
Plus, the prices inside for food and attractions can quickly add up, making it an expensive outing.
If you are looking for budget-friendly options or quieter green spaces, consider exploring other parks in Copenhagen instead.
#2
Little Mermaid statue: Not so grand
The Little Mermaid statue is one of Copenhagen's most famous landmarks but is often criticized for its small size and lack of grandeur.
Tourists frequently find themselves disappointed by the statue's modesty and the crowds that gather around it.
Rather than visiting this iconic, yet underwhelming, attraction, you could spend your time exploring other parts of Nyhavn or taking a canal tour for a different perspective of the city.
#3
Rosenborg Castle: More style than substance
Rosenborg Castle is famous for its stunning architecture and royal collections. However, many visitors feel that the interior lacks depth and offers little more than a glimpse into Denmark's royal past.
The ticket price is around $15 per person, which some feel isn't worth it, given the limited exhibits.
If you're interested in history, consider visiting Amalienborg Palace instead for a more comprehensive royal experience.
#4
Nyhavn: Overcrowded tourist trap
While Nyhavn's colorful buildings along the canal are picturesque, the area is often overcrowded with tourists all year round.
The restaurants lining this iconic street tend to be pricier than other parts of Copenhagen, owing to their prime location.
For those looking for quieter dining options with similar views, head over to Christianshavn or explore lesser-known canalside spots within walking distance.
#5
Legoland Billund: Family fun or financial drain?
Legoland Billund offers a fun day for families but can be expensive. Adult tickets cost around $70 without discounts or advance packages.
This makes it one of Scandinavia's priciest theme parks per visit duration, usually six hours max.
Instead, consider nearby attractions like Lalandia Aquadome Resort Complex, which offers similar entertainment value at lower costs overall.