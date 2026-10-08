Traveling to Morocco? Avoid these overrated destinations
What's the story
Morocco is a beautiful country with a rich culture and history, but some tourist spots are a bit overrated. These places tend to be overcrowded, expensive, and leave travelers wanting more. In this article, we take a look at some of these overrated spots and suggest alternatives that offer a more authentic Moroccan experience without the crowds or high prices.
#1
Marrakech's Jemaa el-Fnaa Square
Jemaa el-Fnaa Square in Marrakech is famous for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse activities.
However, it can be extremely crowded and touristy, making it hard to enjoy its true essence. The prices of goods and services in this area are also inflated due to high footfall.
For a more relaxed experience, head to the quieter streets of the Medina, or visit local markets outside the main square.
#2
Fes's Tanneries
While Fes' tanneries are often promoted as a must-see, they can be an unpleasant experience for some tourists due to the strong smell and aggressive sales tactics from local vendors.
The tanneries give an insight into traditional leather-making but may not be worth the visit for everyone.
Instead, explore Fes' other attractions, like its historic medina, or take a guided tour focusing on its rich history.
#3
Chefchaouen's blue streets
Chefchaouen is famous for its blue-painted streets, but the small town is often overrun by tourists looking for Instagram-perfect shots.
The influx of visitors has led to higher prices in shops and accommodations, making it less budget-friendly than before.
For similar charm, without the crowd, consider visiting other small towns in Morocco with unique architecture and scenic views.
#4
Essaouira's beachfront
Essaouira's beachfront is often marketed as an ideal spot for relaxation or water sports.
However, it can be windy and chilly at times, which may not be ideal for sunbathing or swimming all year round.
The town itself is beautiful, with its historic ramparts and vibrant art scene, but if you want warmer beach conditions, head south toward Agadir or Taghazout instead.