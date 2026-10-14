5 African musical instruments worth knowing
What's the story
African instruments are a great way to experience the continent's rich cultural heritage. These portable instruments are perfect for travelers who want to experience Africa's music and traditions on the go. They are not just easy to carry, but also give an authentic taste of African rhythms and melodies. Here are five such instruments that are a must-have for every traveler looking to explore Africa's musical landscape.
#1
The enchanting kalimba
The kalimba, also known as the thumb piano, is a small instrument with metal tines attached to a wooden board. It is played by plucking the tines with your thumbs.
Originating from East Africa, the kalimba produces a soft, melodic sound that is both soothing and captivating.
Its compact size makes it easy to carry around, making it ideal for travelers who want to play music anywhere.
#2
The rhythmic djembe drum
The djembe is a hand drum from West Africa, famous for its deep bass and sharp tones.
It is made from a wooden shell and animal skin head.
The djembe is played by slapping different parts of its head with hands, creating complex rhythms that are at the heart of many African musical traditions.
Its portability makes it a favorite among travelers wanting to join in on communal music-making.
#3
The versatile mbira
The mbira is another thumb piano-like instrument native to Zimbabwe. It consists of metal keys attached over a resonator box or gourd.
The mbira can produce intricate melodies used in storytelling and ceremonial music.
Its lightweight design makes it easy to pack in luggage, while still being durable enough for outdoor use.
#4
The traditional kora
The kora is a 21-string lute-bridge-harp hybrid from West Africa. It has a long neck and a large calabash body covered with cowhide.
The kora offers a unique sound, combining harp-like melodies with lute-like chords.
This instrument is often played by griots, who are traditional storytellers and musicians, and they use this instrument to preserve history through song.
#5
The unique shekere
The shekere consists of a gourd wrapped in beads or shells, producing a shimmery sound when shaken.
Originating from Nigeria, it is widely used across Africa in various musical genres, including Afrobeats and highlife music.
Its lightweight nature makes it perfect for travel, allowing musicians to easily incorporate it into their performances, regardless of location.