Bet you haven't tasted butterfly pea flower like this
What's the story
The butterfly pea flower is taking the culinary world by storm, thanks to its vibrant blue color and health benefits. The flower is rich in antioxidants and has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Now, it is making its way into modern kitchens, adding a unique touch to dishes. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the beauty and versatility of butterfly pea flower.
Dish 1
Butterfly pea flower rice
Butterfly pea flower rice is a colorful twist on regular rice dishes.
Soak the dried butterfly pea flowers in hot water until it turns blue. Use this water to cook your rice instead of regular water.
The result? A beautiful blue rice that can be served with any side dish or salad. It not only looks stunning but also adds a mild earthy flavor.
Dish 2
Blue lemonade with butterfly pea flower
Blue lemonade is an eye-catching drink that mixes the vibrant color of butterfly pea flowers with tangy lemon juice.
Steep dried butterfly pea flowers in hot water until it turns blue, then mix with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sweetener of choice.
The acidity from the lemon juice will turn the drink into shades of purple, making it visually appealing and refreshing.
Dish 3
Butterfly pea flower tea latte
A butterfly pea flower tea latte is a soothing beverage that combines floral notes with a creamy texture.
Steep dried butterfly pea flowers in hot water to make an infusion.
Combine this infusion with steamed milk or plant-based alternatives for a latte-like experience, and sweeten as desired for added flavor.
Dish 4
Colorful butterfly pea smoothie bowl
A smoothie bowl made with butterfly pea flowers is both nutritious and visually stunning.
Blend frozen bananas, berries, and yogurt or plant-based alternatives until smooth.
Pour into a bowl, and top with granola, fresh fruits, nuts, seeds, and edible flowers for added texture and nutrition.
The blue hue from the butterfly pea flowers adds an artistic touch.
Dish 5
Vibrant butterfly pea flower pancakes
Butterfly pea flower pancakes are perfect for those who want to add some color to their breakfast table.
Add powdered dried butterfly pea flowers to your pancake batter before cooking them on a griddle or skillet.
The result? Fluffy pancakes with subtle floral notes that go well with maple syrup or honey drizzled over them after cooking.