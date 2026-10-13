5 jackfruit salad recipes you'll love
What's the story
Monsoon brings a welcome respite from the heat, but it also demands a change in our dietary habits. Jackfruit, with its unique texture and flavor, makes for an ideal ingredient for refreshing salads during this season. Not only is it versatile, but also rich in nutrients. Here are five delightful jackfruit salad recipes that will keep you cool and satisfied throughout the monsoon.
Dish 1
Spicy jackfruit and cucumber salad
This salad combines the sweetness of jackfruit with the crispness of cucumber.
Add some chopped green chilies for a spicy kick, and a squeeze of lime juice to enhance the flavors.
The coolness of cucumber balances the heat from chilies, making it a perfect monsoon snack.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for an added burst of flavor.
Dish 2
Tangy jackfruit and mango salad
Combine ripe jackfruit with diced mangoes for a tangy twist. Add a dash of lemon juice, and sprinkle some chaat masala for an extra zing.
This combination gives you a sweet and tangy taste that goes well with the rainy weather.
The vibrant colors also make it visually appealing, making it an ideal dish for gatherings.
Dish 3
Creamy jackfruit and yogurt salad
Mix shredded jackfruit with thick yogurt to make a creamy salad that's both filling and refreshing.
Add chopped mint leaves, and a pinch of salt to taste.
The yogurt cools down the spices, while the mint adds an aromatic touch.
This salad can be served as a side dish or enjoyed on its own as a light meal.
Dish 4
Crunchy jackfruit and bean salad
Toss together boiled beans, like kidney or chickpeas, with diced jackfruit for some protein boost.
Add diced onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers for crunchiness.
Dress it up with olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste.
This hearty salad is perfect if you are looking for something more substantial yet healthy.
Dish 5
Sweet jackfruit and pomegranate salad
Pair sweet, ripe jackfruit with juicy pomegranate seeds for a burst of flavors in every bite.
Drizzle honey over the mix if you want an extra touch of sweetness.
This combination not only tastes great but also provides antioxidants from both fruits, making it an ideal choice during monsoons when immunity needs a boost.