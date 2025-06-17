5 delicious ways to cook with sesame seeds
What's the story
Sesame seeds, a staple in most African cuisines, provide a nutty flavor and rich texture that can elevate any dish.
The tiny seeds are nutrient-rich and have been used creatively across the continent to spice up traditional recipes.
Here's a look at five savory African recipes that use indigenous sesame in innovative ways, highlighting the versatility of this humble ingredient.
Flavorful twist
Sesame-infused jollof rice
Jollof rice is a popular West African dish loved for its vibrant flavors.
By adding ground sesame seeds into the mix, you can give this classic recipe an additional punch of nuttiness.
The sesame not just makes it tastier but also adds more nutritional value in terms of healthy fats and protein.
This jollof twist gives a delicious variation without losing its traditional element.
Unique texture
Nutty sesame ugali
Ugali is a staple East African food, usually prepared from maize flour.
However, when you add sesame seeds to ugali, you get a whole new texture and flavor profile.
You can toast the seeds before mixing them in the dough, providing the dish with a subtle crunch and nutty aroma.
This tweak not just enhances taste but also increases nutritional value of your regular meal.
Rich flavor profile
Spicy sesame vegetable stew
Vegetable stews are a staple all over Africa, where seasonal produce is often simmered with spices.
Adding tahini to these stews gives them a whole new depth of flavor.
The creamy consistency of tahini mixes perfectly with vegetables like okra or spinach, giving you a hearty dish that's as filling as it is healthy.
Textural delight
Sesame-enhanced flatbreads
Flatbreads make for popular accompaniments to many African meals.
By sprinkling toasted sesame seeds onto flatbread dough prior to baking or grilling, you add an appealing textural element along with an extra layer of flavor complexity.
These enhanced flatbreads make an excellent pairing with soups or stews, providing an interesting twist to traditional bread recipes.
Versatile addition
Savory sesame sauce for grains
A savory sauce made from blended sesame seeds can make an excellent accompaniment for grains like millet or sorghum porridge eaten in parts of Africa.
The sauce combines roasted sesame seeds with garlic and spices like cumin for added depth of flavor without overpowering other ingredients in your meal setup—making it versatile enough to complement different kinds of grain-based dishes seamlessly.