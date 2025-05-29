5 scenic coastal villages to visit in Ireland
Ireland's coastline is dotted with pretty villages that make for a perfect escape from the hustle-bustle of city life.
These coastal gems not only offer breathtaking views but also boast of rich history and an opportunity to experience the true Irish culture.
Whether you want to explore rugged cliffs or sit by peaceful beaches, these villages have got you covered.
Here are five scenic Irish coastal villages perfect for a relaxing retreat.
Dingle
Dingle: A blend of culture and nature
Located on Ireland's southwest coast in County Kerry, Dingle is a lively village famous for its music scene and warm locals.
From exploring the Dingle Peninsula's stunning scenery to listening to traditional Irish music at one of its many pubs, there's a lot you can do here.
The village is also dotted with art galleries and craft shops, making it perfect for arts and crafts enthusiasts.
Kinsale
Kinsale: A culinary delight by the sea
Kinsale is located on Ireland's southern coast in County Cork.
This picturesque village is famous for its food scene, with many restaurants offering fresh seafood and local produce.
Kinsale's streets, which are painted in vibrant colors, are lined with historic buildings, contributing to its quaint charm.
Tourists can also tour nearby attractions like Charles Fort or indulge in water-based activities like sailing or kayaking.
Clifden
Clifden: Gateway to Connemara National Park
Clifden is located on Ireland's west coast in County Galway. Commonly known as the "Capital of Connemara," this village is an ideal base to explore the rugged beauty of Connemara National Park.
Clifden itself is home to lively markets, cozy cafes, and beautiful views over Clifden Bay.
Adventure lovers will enjoy hiking on scenic trails or cycling through beautiful landscapes.
Ballycastle
Ballycastle: Rich history meets natural beauty
Ballycastle is situated on Northern Ireland's northeastern coast in County Antrim.
This village has plenty to offer tourists, from historical places like Bonamargy Friary to natural wonders like Fair Head cliffs overlooking Rathlin Island across turbulent waters below them.
With plenty more outdoor activities on offer, including golfing at nearby courses, there really isn't any dearth when it comes down to deciding what next to do during your stay here.
Roundstone
Roundstone: Artistic inspiration by tranquil waters
Roundstone is located on Ireland's western coast in County Galway, with stunning views of Bertraghboy Bay and the Twelve Bens mountains in the distance.
It is also a haven for artists and writers, as the peaceful environment inspires creativity in its visitors.
The locals host round events regularly throughout the year, displaying the talent that is present in their own community.