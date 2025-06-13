5 surprising tea traditions in Asia
Tea is an essential aspect of various Asian cultures, each with its own traditions and customs.
From elaborate ceremonies to simple daily rituals, tea occupies a central role in social and cultural practices across the continent.
Here are five surprising tea traditions from various Asian cultures that showcase the different ways in which this beloved beverage is enjoyed and celebrated.
Japanese tradition
Japanese tea ceremony: A ritual of harmony
The Japanese tea ceremony (called chanoyu) is a highly ritualized practice that focuses on harmony, respect, purity, and tranquility.
Participants perform a series of exacting movements while making and serving matcha green tea.
The ceremony is usually conducted in a traditional tearoom that is designed to evoke an ambiance of peace and contemplation.
Everything, from the choice of utensils to flower arrangement, is meticulously planned to enrich the experience.
Chinese tradition
Chinese gongfu tea: Artful brewing technique
Gongfu tea is a time-honored Chinese method that emphasizes precise brewing of oolong or black teas.
This involves small teapots and cups for multiple infusions from the same leaves.
The method emphasizes the flavors and aromas of premium teas with controlled brewing times and temperatures.
Gongfu tea sessions are social gatherings where friends come together to enjoy the subtleties of various teas.
Korean tradition
Korean darye: Simple yet elegant practice
Darye refers to Korea's traditional tea ceremony which focuses on simplicity and natural beauty.
Unlike other formal ceremonies, darye is more relaxed but still involves certain steps for preparing green or herbal teas.
It usually has fewer participants who sit on floor cushions around low tables with minimalistic decorations like fresh flowers or seasonal fruits.
Indian tradition
Indian chai culture: Spiced comfort drink
In India, chai is a cultural cornerstone, savored at home or by street vendors called chaiwallahs.
This brew combines black tea with spices such as cardamom, cloves, ginger, and cinnamon, along with milk and sugar.
It's a daily comfort for people across the nation, making them feel warm and connected during morning routines, afternoon breaks, or social gatherings.
Thai tradition
Thai iced tea: Sweet refreshing beverage
Thai iced tea, or cha yen, is a local favorite, refreshing drink made with strong brewed black tea combined with condensed and evaporated milk, served with ice and sweetened with sugar syrup.
Often garnished with whipped cream and orange food coloring, it looks pretty unique.
With notes of star anise and tamarind, it tastes pretty special, too, especially in Thailand's hot and humid weather.