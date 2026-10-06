5 eco-friendly gifts to shop for in Eswatini, Africa
What's the story
Eswatini, a small landlocked country in Southern Africa, is known for its vibrant culture and stunning landscapes. While visiting this beautiful nation, you can also indulge in some sustainable gifting options that reflect the local craftsmanship and natural resources. These gifts not only support local artisans but also promote eco-friendly practices. Here are five sustainable gifting options to consider during your trip to Eswatini.
#1
Handwoven sisal baskets
Sisal baskets are a staple of Swazi craftsmanship. Made from the fibers of the sisal plant, these baskets are durable and versatile.
They come in different sizes and designs, making them perfect for storage or decoration.
Buying these baskets supports local artisans and keeps traditional weaving techniques alive. Plus, they make for an eco-friendly alternative to plastic containers.
#2
Beaded jewelry creations
Beaded jewelry is another popular craft in Eswatini. Artisans create beautiful necklaces, bracelets, and earrings using locally sourced beads.
These pieces often carry cultural significance and tell stories of Swazi heritage.
By gifting beaded jewelry, you not only get a unique accessory, but also support sustainable fashion practices that empower local communities.
#3
Handcrafted wooden carvings
Wooden carvings are a testament to the incredible skill of Swazi artisans.
From intricate sculptures to functional items like bowls or utensils, these carvings are made from sustainably sourced wood.
Each piece reflects the rich cultural heritage of Eswatini and makes for a thoughtful gift that showcases the artistry of this region.
#4
Natural soap products
Natural soaps made from locally sourced ingredients like olive oil, coconut oil, and essential oils are widely available in Eswatini.
These soaps are not just gentle on the skin, but also environmentally friendly as they avoid harsh chemicals found in commercial products.
Gifting natural soaps supports sustainable beauty practices while giving your loved ones a touch of Swazi luxury.
#5
Traditional woven mats
Traditional woven mats are multipurpose items that can be used as floor coverings or decorative pieces in homes.
Made from natural fibers such as grass or reeds found abundantly in Eswatini's landscapes, these mats are eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic ones.
They also help preserve traditional weaving techniques passed down through generations within Swazi communities.