Bored of eating chickpeas the same way? Try these ideas

Chana masala is a popular Indian dish that marries kabuli chana with aromatic spices.

The dish is prepared by cooking the chickpeas with onions, tomatoes, and a mix of spices such as cumin, coriander, and garam masala.

The result is a flavorful curry that goes well with rice or flatbreads.

The dish is not just delicious but also nutritious, making it a favorite among health-conscious foodies.