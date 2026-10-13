Bored of eating chickpeas the same way? Try these ideas
What's the story
Kabuli chana, or chickpeas, is a versatile ingredient that is a staple in many kitchens. Packed with protein and fiber, these legumes can be used in a variety of dishes to create delicious meals. From savory curries to hearty salads, kabuli chana can be transformed into delightful culinary creations that cater to different palates. Here are five tasty kabuli chana recipes that highlight its versatility and flavor.
Dish 1
Classic chana masala delight
Chana masala is a popular Indian dish that marries kabuli chana with aromatic spices.
The dish is prepared by cooking the chickpeas with onions, tomatoes, and a mix of spices such as cumin, coriander, and garam masala.
The result is a flavorful curry that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
The dish is not just delicious but also nutritious, making it a favorite among health-conscious foodies.
Dish 2
Refreshing kabuli chana salad
A refreshing kabuli chana salad is just the thing for those who want a light, yet filling meal.
Just toss boiled chickpeas with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and herbs like parsley or cilantro.
Dress it with lemon juice and olive oil for an added zing.
This salad is perfect for warm weather or as a side dish at any gathering.
Dish 3
Hearty kabuli chana soup
For soup lovers, a hearty kabuli chana soup is just the thing to warm you up on a chilly day.
Cook the chickpeas with vegetable broth, carrots, celery, and spices like turmeric and paprika until everything is tender.
The soup is not just comforting, but also packed with nutrients from the legumes and vegetables.
Dish 4
Savory kabuli chana stir-fry
A savory stir-fry with kabuli chana makes for a quick meal option without compromising on taste or nutrition.
Sauté chickpeas with bell peppers, broccoli florets, and snap peas in soy sauce or tamari for flavor enhancement.
This dish gives you a satisfying crunch while retaining the natural goodness of the ingredients used.
Dish 5
Spiced kabuli chana fritters
Spiced fritters made from ground kabuli chana make for an excellent snack option at any time of the day.
Just mix ground chickpeas with spices like cumin seed powder, chili powder, and salt, and shape them into small patties before frying them until golden brown.
Serve these crispy delights hot with chutney or yogurt dip for added taste satisfaction.