5 easy potato recipes you need to try
What's the story
Potatoes are a staple in most kitchens, thanks to their versatility and hearty nature. For vegetarians, potatoes provide an amazing canvas to whip up delicious and filling meals. From classic comfort foods to innovative dishes, potatoes can be transformed into something extraordinary with the right ingredients and techniques. Here are five vegetarian potato recipes that are sure to delight your taste buds.
Dish 1
Classic potato salad with a twist
A classic potato salad can be made interesting by adding ingredients such as olives, capers, and fresh herbs.
Boil the potatoes until tender, then mix them with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion.
Dress the salad with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a refreshing taste.
The addition of herbs like parsley or dill adds an aromatic touch that elevates the dish.
Dish 2
Spicy potato wedges with herbs
Spicy potato wedges make for a great snack or side dish.
Cut potatoes into wedges, and toss them in olive oil, paprika, cumin, and chili powder for flavor.
Bake them at a high temperature until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Garnish with fresh cilantro or parsley for an added burst of flavor.
Dish 3
Creamy potato soup with vegetables
Creamy potato soup is perfect for chilly days.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant.
Add diced potatoes, along with vegetable broth, and let simmer until soft.
Blend half of the mixture for creaminess while keeping some chunks for texture.
Add carrots or peas for extra nutrition.
Dish 4
Herbed mashed potatoes with garlic
Herbed mashed potatoes make an excellent side dish for any meal.
Boil potatoes until tender, then mash them with butter and milk for creaminess.
Add minced garlic, and chopped chives or rosemary for flavor.
Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve hot.
Dish 5
Loaded baked potatoes stuffed with veggies
Loaded baked potatoes are filling and delicious.
Bake whole potatoes until tender, then slice them open.
Stuff them with a mixture of sauteed bell peppers, onions, and corn. Top with shredded cheese, sour cream (or yogurt), and sprinkle with green onions for garnish.
This dish is perfect for lunch or dinner, offering a satisfying blend of flavors and textures.