5 delicious North Indian breads you must try
What's the story
North India is famous for its diverse breakfast options, especially stuffed breads. These delicious treats are a staple in many households and street corners alike. They are easy to prepare and offer a burst of flavors that can make anyone's morning. From spicy to sweet, these breads cater to all tastes and preferences. Here are five popular stuffed breads that you can try for a delightful breakfast experience.
#1
Aloo paratha: The classic choice
Aloo paratha is a quintessential North Indian breakfast option. It is made with whole wheat dough stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes.
Usually served with curd or pickles, this dish is loved for its comforting flavors.
The potatoes are mixed with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala before being stuffed into the dough and rolled out.
Aloo parathas are filling and can be enjoyed by people of all ages.
#2
Paneer paratha: A protein-packed delight
Paneer paratha is another favorite breakfast bread in North India.
This one has grated paneer mixed with spices like ajwain and green chilies as stuffing.
Paneer adds a protein-rich element to the meal, making it ideal for those who want a hearty start to their day.
Like aloo paratha, paneer paratha is also served with curd or chutney for added flavor.
#3
Gobhi paratha: The cauliflower twist
Gobhi paratha has grated cauliflower as stuffing, mixed with spices like turmeric and red chili powder.
This variant is perfect for those who want something different from the usual potato or paneer fillings.
The subtle taste of cauliflower goes well with the spices used in the preparation, making it an interesting option for breakfast lovers.
#4
Methi paratha: The fenugreek flavor
Methi paratha has fresh fenugreek leaves mixed into whole wheat dough before rolling it out into flatbreads.
The slightly bitter taste of methi leaves is balanced by adding wheat flour to the dough and cooking them on a hot tava or griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These are often served along with yogurt or pickle, adding another layer of taste altogether.
#5
Bedmi puri: The flavorful choice
Bedmi puri is a popular North Indian bread made with wheat flour and urad dal.
The dal is ground with spices and incorporated into the dough before the puris are rolled out and deep-fried.
The spices give bedmi puri a rich and savory flavor. It is commonly enjoyed with spicy potato curry, making it a hearty and satisfying breakfast option.