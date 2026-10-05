5 delicious North Indian breads you must try

Aloo paratha is a quintessential North Indian breakfast option. It is made with whole wheat dough stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes.

Usually served with curd or pickles, this dish is loved for its comforting flavors.

The potatoes are mixed with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala before being stuffed into the dough and rolled out.

Aloo parathas are filling and can be enjoyed by people of all ages.