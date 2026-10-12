5 bun hairstyles that never go out of style
What's the story
Bun hairstyles are a classic choice for those looking for elegance and simplicity. They are versatile, suiting different occasions and hair types. Be it a formal event or a casual outing, there is a bun style that can elevate your look effortlessly. Here are five timeless bun hairstyles that remain popular for their practicality and charm.
#1
The classic ballerina bun
The classic ballerina bun is all about grace and sophistication. This high, sleek bun is ideal for formal occasions and professional settings.
To achieve this look, pull your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around the base, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
The ballerina bun keeps your hair neatly tucked away while giving an elegant silhouette.
#2
The low chignon
The low chignon is perfect for those who prefer a more understated look.
Positioned at the nape of the neck, this style is both chic and easy to create.
Simply twist your hair into a low ponytail, wrap it around itself, and secure with pins or an elastic band.
The low chignon works well with medium to long hair and can be accessorized with clips or bands for added flair.
#3
The messy bun
The messy bun is the go-to hairstyle for those who want to look effortlessly stylish without spending too much time on styling.
This casual, yet trendy, look is created by loosely gathering your hair into a high or low ponytail, twisting it around itself, and letting some strands fall out naturally.
It's perfect for everyday wear or relaxed gatherings.
#4
The twisted bun
The twisted bun adds a touch of sophistication with its intricate appearance, without the complexity of styling.
Divide your hair into two sections, twist each separately, and wrap them around each other at the base of your desired bun height.
Secure with pins or an elastic band, and enjoy this elegant style at any occasion.
#5
The braided bun
The braided bun combines two classic styles into one beautiful look, perfect for special occasions like weddings or proms.
Start by braiding sections of your hair. Wrap the braids around themselves on either side of your head, depending on where you want the final style.
You can place it high on your head or low near the nape of your neck. Secure everything with pins, elastics, or other hair accessories.