How to use tigernuts in plant-based recipes

Despite being called African tigernuts, these are actually tiny tubers and not nuts. They have been a staple across cultures for decades owing to their nutritional value and versatility. However, in plant-based meals, tigernuts can be used in a number of creative ways to amp up flavor and nutrition. Their natural sweetness and nutty flavor make them an ideal addition to many dishes, adding a unique twist to traditional plant-based recipes.

Tip 1 Nutritious tigernut milk Tigernut milk is a favorite dairy-free substitute which is equally creamy and nutritious. To prepare it, soak the tigernuts overnight, blend them with water, and strain the mixture through a fine cloth/sieve. This milk is packed with fiber and healthy fats and comes naturally sweet (no added sugars). You can use it as a base for smoothies or drink it alone as a refreshing drink.

Tip 2 Crunchy tigernut flour Tigernut flour makes an excellent gluten-free option for bakers looking to add texture and flavor to their bakes. Made by grinding dried tigernuts into a fine powder, this flour can be used in place of regular flour in recipes of pancakes, muffins, or even bread. Its subtle sweetness goes well with sweet and savory dishes alike, while adding more fiber to the plate.

Tip 3 Flavorful tigernut butter Tigernut butter provides another avenue to add these tubers into your diet. By blending roasted tigernuts into a smooth paste, you can create a spread, which is similar in consistency to almond or peanut butter but with its own taste profile. You can use this on toast or as an ingredient in sauces for added richness without compromising on dietary preferences.

Tip 4 Versatile tigernut snacks Roasted tigernuts make for an ideal on-the-go snack, delicious and packed with important nutrients like iron and potassium, which are essential for keeping energy levels up. These crunchy nuggets make for a delicious in-between meals snack, providing an excellent alternative to processed snacks filled with unhealthy additives. They are ideal for anyone wanting nutritious snacking options without any compromise on taste or health benefits.