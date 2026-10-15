These coconut dishes are truly brilliant!

Coconut curry is a staple in many cuisines. The creamy coconut milk forms the base of the curry, making it rich and flavorful.

Vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and peas are commonly used. The dish is usually seasoned with spices such as turmeric, cumin, and coriander.

Served with rice or flatbread, coconut curry makes for a comforting meal that is both satisfying and nutritious.