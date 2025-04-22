These herbals teas can fix your mood
What's the story
Herbal tea rituals can be a simple-yet-effective way to uplift mood and induce relaxation.
These plant- and herb-based brews come with a bunch of benefits that can help you feel better and calmer.
Using herbal tea in our daily routines can be fun and therapeutic.
Here are five ways to boost your mood by using herbal teas mindfully.
Drive 1
Morning energizer with peppermint tea
Starting the day with peppermint tea can be invigorating and refreshing.
The menthol in peppermint is known to enhance alertness and improve focus, making it an ideal morning companion.
Sipping on this aromatic brew may help clear the mental fog, setting a positive tone for the day ahead.
Drive 2
Midday calm with chamomile tea
Chamomile tea is famous for its calming properties, making it ideal for a midday relaxer.
This mild herb contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to particular receptors in the brain, driving relaxation and reducing stress levels.
Taking a break with chamomile tea during lunch or mid-afternoon can keep you from losing your cool amid daily chores.
Drive 3
Evening relaxation with lavender tea
Lavender tea comes with soothing effects that prove to be beneficial in winding down after a long day.
Lavender is known for its calming aroma and helps reduce anxiety and promotes better quality of sleep.
Sipping on a cup of lavender tea in the evening can make for a peaceful atmosphere, conducive to restfulness.
Drive 4
Digestive aid with Ginger Tea
Ginger tea is not just known for its digestive benefits, but also for the mood-lifting ones.
The active compounds in ginger may help reduce inflammation and boost serotonin levels, contributing to well-being.
How about drinking a cup of ginger tea after meals to support digestive health and lift your mood?
Drive 5
Social connection through herbal blends
Sharing herbal teas like hibiscus or rosehip blends during social gatherings helps to connect more among friends or family members.
These teas also offer health benefits like antioxidants or vitamin C content, respectively.
They contribute positively towards boosting moods naturally without any side effects. Unlike the caffeinated beverages consumed socially by many individuals worldwide today.