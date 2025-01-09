5 ways to rejuvenate skin with facial yoga
Facial yoga exercises work by activating and toning facial muscles, improving blood flow, and ultimately helping you achieve a more youthful appearance.
This practice provides a natural, powerful tool against aging - no needles, no knives, no fuss!
So, roll out your imaginary yoga mat for your face! Here are five simple facial yoga exercises for beginners to try at home and start their skin-refreshing journey.
Forehead smoother
Smooth out forehead lines
To minimize the look of forehead wrinkles, position both hands on your forehead facing inwards with your fingers spread out between your hairline and eyebrows.
Apply light pressure and gently sweep your fingers outwards across the forehead.
This action aids in relaxing the muscle responsible for horizontal forehead lines.
Perform this exercise ten times daily for optimal results.
Cheek lifter
Lift and tone cheek muscles
To get rid of saggy cheeks, open your mouth into a big "O," then smile as wide as you can with your teeth covered by your lips.
Place your fingers lightly on the top of your cheeks.
Hold this position for five seconds, then release.
This exercise strengthens your cheek muscles, lifting sagging skin and improving cheek contour. Do it regularly for best results!
Eye saver
Reduce eye wrinkles
To combat crow's feet and under-eye bags, first position your index fingers on the outer corners of your eyes. Apply gentle pressure and tilt your head back slightly.
Then, look upward and begin blinking rapidly for approximately ten seconds.
This exercise stimulates blood flow around the eyes, alleviating puffiness and minimizing fine lines.
Jaw and neck firmer
Firm your jawline and neck
Stand erect with relaxed shoulders.
Rotate your head to one side until you feel a comfortable stretch in your neck.
Extend your head back, jut your lower jaw out, and feel the tension in the muscles under your chin.
Hold this position for five seconds, then repeat on the other side.
Do this five times on each side daily to achieve chiseled jawlines and eliminate double chins.
Circulation booster
Enhance overall facial circulation
One minute facial massage for glowing skin
A quick and easy way to enhance overall facial circulation is by tapping all over the face lightly but rapidly with fingertips for one minute daily.
Begin from the forehead, progress down to cheeks, lips, chin area, and finally move onto the neck region with upward strokes.
This stimulates improved blood flow within facial tissues, resulting in healthier-looking skin over time.