Bolga baskets: A timeless accessory to own
What's the story
Ghanaian Bolga baskets are not just practical, but also a beautiful fashion accessory. Handwoven by artisans in the Bolgatanga region, these colorful baskets are made from elephant grass, making them both durable and eco-friendly. They can be used in a variety of ways to amp up your style, whether you are going for a casual look or something more chic. Here are five creative ways to incorporate these stunning pieces into your wardrobe.
#1
Use as a statement handbag
Bolga baskets make for the most unique statement handbags. Their intricate designs and vibrant colors can liven up any outfit.
You can carry them to the beach or while running errands, and they will always add a touch of flair.
Pairing them with neutral outfits lets their beauty shine through, without overwhelming the ensemble.
#2
Use as a grocery bag alternative
Switching to Bolga baskets as grocery bags is an eco-friendly choice that also looks good.
Their sturdy construction makes them perfect for carrying fruits, vegetables, and other groceries.
Plus, using these baskets cuts down on plastic waste while adding a dash of style to your shopping trips.
#3
Style with casual outfits
Bolga baskets go perfectly with casual outfits like jeans and T-shirts, or summer dresses.
They add an element of texture and color that makes even the simplest of looks more interesting.
Carrying one of these baskets on a casual day out makes you look effortlessly stylish without trying too hard.
#4
Pair with formal attire
For those who love to experiment with fashion, pairing Bolga baskets with formal attire can make for some stunning looks.
They can be used as clutches or small handbags with evening gowns or tailored suits, giving a unique twist to classic styles.
This unexpected pairing is sure to grab attention and make a statement at any event.
#5
Incorporate as home decor
Not only do Bolga baskets make for great fashion accessories, but they also double up as stunning home decor pieces.
Hang them on walls, or place them on shelves for an eye-catching display that speaks volumes about your taste in art and culture.
Their texture and color can easily brighten up any room, making them the perfect addition to your home.