Stay active at work with these desk exercises
Adding simple desk exercises to your day can do wonders for your wellness, particularly if you're a beginner.
These exercises can be done right at your desk, taking up minimal space and no special equipment whatsoever.
They help relieve stress, improve posture, and increase energy levels throughout the day.
Spending a few minutes on these activities can help you see significant improvements in physical and mental health.
Leg lifts
Seated leg lifts
Seated leg lifts are a great way to strengthen your lower body while sitting on your desk.
For this exercise, sit up straight with both feet on the ground.
Slowly lift one leg till it's parallel to the ground, hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down.
Repeat this movement 10 times for each leg.
This exercise improves circulation and strengthens your quadriceps.
Push-ups
Desk push-ups
Desk push-ups provide an ideal way to work your upper body muscles without stepping out of your cubicle.
Stand in front of your desk with hands shoulder-width apart on its edge.
Step back slightly so that your body forms a diagonal line from head to heels.
Lower yourself towards the desk by bending elbows, and then push back to starting position.
Aim for 10 repetitions.
Shrugs
Shoulder shrugs
Shoulder shrugs are simple but effective in relieving tension from extended periods of sitting.
Sit or stand with arms relaxed at sides.
Raise shoulders towards ears as high as you can before releasing them back down slowly.
Repeat this movement 15 times, concentrating on controlled movements instead of speed.
Neck stretching
Neck stretches
Neck stretches relieve stiffness from prolonged screen time and bad posture.
Begin by tilting your head towards one shoulder for a slight stretch on the other side.
Hold briefly, then return to the center. Alternate sides, doing five repetitions each to ensure balance.
Regular practice promotes overall well-being.
Wrist movement
Wrist circles
Wrist circles relieve repetitive strain injuries commonly linked with typing jobs done daily in offices across the globe.
Extend your arms out in front, palms facing the ground, and rotate your wrists clockwise five times, then counterclockwise for the same number of rounds.
Maintained smooth fluidity throughout the entire process, when done consistently over time, brings beneficial results in terms of joint flexibility and mobility enhancement purposes alike.