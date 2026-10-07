How to ease headaches with acupressure
What's the story
Acupressure is an ancient practice that involves applying pressure to specific points on the body, and it can be a natural way to relieve headaches. By stimulating these points, you may be able to reduce pain and tension without the use of medication. Here are five acupressure techniques that can help you manage headache symptoms effectively. Each technique targets different areas of the body known for their connection to headache relief.
Hegu Point
Pressure point between thumb and index finger
The Hegu point is located between the thumb and index finger on the back of the hand.
Applying firm pressure here for five minutes can help reduce headache intensity.
This point is commonly used in acupressure for its ability to alleviate facial pain and tension headaches.
Using your opposite thumb to apply pressure can enhance the effectiveness of this technique.
Fengchi Point
Pressure point at base of skull
The Fengchi point is located at the base of the skull, in the hollows on either side of the spine.
Applying pressure here with your fingertips can help relieve tension headaches caused by muscle tightness in the neck and shoulders.
Hold this position for about three minutes while taking deep breaths to maximize relaxation.
Baihui Point
Pressure point on top of head
The Baihui point is located at the top of your head, where an imaginary line drawn between your ears meets your spine.
Applying gentle but firm pressure here can help alleviate migraines and stress-related headaches.
Use your fingertips or a soft object like a pencil eraser to apply pressure for two minutes.
Neiguan Point
Pressure point on inner wrist
The Neiguan point is located three finger-widths down from where your wrist creases on its inner side.
Applying firm pressure here with your thumb can help reduce nausea associated with migraines, as well as relieve tension headaches.
Hold this position for about four minutes while focusing on slow, deep breaths.
Yintang Point
Pressure point near eyebrows
The Yintang point is located between the eyebrows, just above the bridge of the nose.
Applying gentle pressure here with your index finger can help calm the mind and reduce anxiety-related headaches.
This technique is especially useful when you are feeling stressed out or overwhelmed. It provides immediate relief by promoting relaxation and easing tension in the forehead area.